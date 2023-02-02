YSRCP meet comes up with strategies to win over support of Muslims

February 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

Following the success of its Jayaho BC meeting conducted in Vijayawada recently, the YSR Congress Party has decided to organise a similar meeting with the Muslim minority leaders with an expected participation of one lakh from across the State.

As the elections are nearing, the YSRCP has been activating every wing of the party to prepare the cadre.

The party minority leaders held a meeting on Thursday at Tadepalli to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the ensuing general elections, in which more than 1,000 leaders ranging from Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Government Advisers and others participated and passed unanimous resolutions.

The main resolutions are: “to take YSRCP government’s initiatives to empower Muslims to every household; make an inclusive effort to meet all stakeholders including Ulemas, Imams, Mouzans, Masjid committee members, Madrasa and Waqf Board stakeholders to communicate as well as understand their aspirations; top leadership to personally meet and interact with influential stakeholders of the community and seek support for YSRCP; and hold a massive Minority Mahasabha inviting all leaders to take Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message to the grassroots while pledging unwavering support to him”.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari said that they would organise a mega public meeting with one lakh people.

The Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy urged the leaders to start explaining what the YSRCP government did so far for the development and well-being of the Muslim communities across the State. He suggested that a discussion be taken up among the Muslims at various public places like educational institutions and others for spreading awareness.