YSRCP may announce roadmap for uplift of Backward Classes in ‘Jai ho BC’ meet today

December 06, 2022 09:44 pm - GUNTUR

Even as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is all set to organise the ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting in Vijayawada on December 7 (Wednesday), speculations are rife that the ruling party would reveal a roadmap to empower the communities as a part of its attempt to consolidate its vote bank ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The ruling party is mobilising the representatives of 139 Backward Classes (BC)— from sarpanches to MLAs, MLCs, MPs and Ministers and the members of more than 50 corporations—for the event.

The party leaders said that at least 82,000 leaders from 139 BC communities were expected to attend the ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting in Vijayawada.

The prime objective of the meeting is to give a strong signal to the opposition parties that the BCs are with the YSRCP, unlike the equations before 2014 and 2019 general elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vision to empower the weaker sections of the society as the rulers, not as voters. The party had formed a BC Adhyayana Committee before it came to power,” YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi told The Hindu.

The YSRCP is working towards the comprehensive development of BCs. As part of its endeavour to empower the communities politically, the YSRCP has ensured that 11 Ministers, six Lok Sabha MPs, five Rajya Sabha MPs, 31 MLAs, 12 MLCs and 215 ZPTCs, nine mayors and 53 chairpersons of government corporations hail from the BC communities, he said.

Further, the YSRCP government has established 56 BC corporations and provided reservation for BCs in the nominated posts.