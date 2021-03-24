YSRCP mantra is development and welfare, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

Govt. reached out to every citizen in one way or another: Subba Reddy

The “Jagan brand” of equal focus on development and welfare will be taken to every doorstep in the the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency to ensure a huge win for the party, YSRCP senior leader and Chittoor district in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy has said.

On Wednesday, the YSRCP conducted an introductory meeting with party candidate M. Gurumoorthy, a physiotherapist, where he huddled in a meeting with the party’s senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, V. Varaprasad, K. Sanjeevaiah, and Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

“The way the YSRCP government reached out to every citizen in its 21-month-rule is our victory mantra,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

“Every eligible citizen, irrespective of his / her caste, religion, or party affiliation, received some benefit or the other during our rule. This is our plank,” he added.

Mr. Reddy appealed to every party worker to reach out to the average voter by stating the benefits received by him or his kin during the YSRCP regime.

He also urged the constituency-level leadership to work in cohesion to get the party candidate elected with the highest majority.