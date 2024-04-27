ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP manifesto will further consolidate our vote bank, says Parvatipuram MLA

April 27, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

parvatipuram sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate, Alajangi Jogarao, campaigning in Parvatipuram on Saturday.

Pavatipuram sitting MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee, Alajangi Jogarao, on Saturday said that the party’s manifesto released by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would catch the everyone’s attention as it was aimed to benefit all sections of society. While participating in the election campaign, he said that the party had been implementing nine schemes effectively and the new manifesto would further boost welfare activity in the State.

Mr. Jogarao said that the schemes would benefit scheduled castes and tribes as their per capita income was less compared to people of other sections. He urged people to compare his party’s manifesto with that of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) assurances, so that they would understand YSRCP’s good intentions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US