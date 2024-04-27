YSRCP manifesto will further consolidate our vote bank, says Parvatipuram MLA

April 27, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Pavatipuram sitting MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee, Alajangi Jogarao, on Saturday said that the party’s manifesto released by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would catch the everyone’s attention as it was aimed to benefit all sections of society. While participating in the election campaign, he said that the party had been implementing nine schemes effectively and the new manifesto would further boost welfare activity in the State.

Mr. Jogarao said that the schemes would benefit scheduled castes and tribes as their per capita income was less compared to people of other sections. He urged people to compare his party’s manifesto with that of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) assurances, so that they would understand YSRCP’s good intentions.

