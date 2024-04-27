YSRCP manifesto promises to hike old age pension, Amma Vadi, continue all existing welfare schemes

April 27, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the party’s election manifesto 2024 with a promise that the existing welfare schemes will be continued for the next five years, at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on April 27 (Saturday).

Addressing the media, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP would continue all the existing welfare schemes and enhance the benefits under some schemes such as Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Kapu Nestam, YSR EBC Nestam, and YSR Arogyasri.

Under Amma Vodi, the financial assistance would be increased to ₹17,000 from existing ₹15,000 per annum. Of this, ₹15,000 would be credited into the accounts of the mothers, who send their children to schools, while the remaining ₹2,000 would go towards the School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF).

Referring to social security pensions, he said that his government has lowered the old age pension eligibility to 60 years from 65 years and gradually increased the pensions during the last five years and is paying ₹3,000 per month to each beneficiary now. He promised to enhance pensions by ₹250 from January 2028 and by another ₹250 from January 2029.

Comparing the old age pensions in other States, he said no State government in the country was giving pensions to elderly persons like in Andhra Pradesh. While the pension was ₹1,000 per beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh (outlay of ₹9,592 crore on pensions), it was ₹1,600 in Kerala (₹7,295 crore). Similarly, the pension in Rajasthan was ₹750 per month with a total outlay of ₹8,111 crore, and ₹2,000 in neighbouring Telangana (₹12,200 crore). The pension amount was a mere ₹1,000 per month when the TDP demitted office in 2019. The YSRCP government gradually increased it to ₹3,000 per month, and was shelling out ₹24,000 crore on pensions, he said, adding, as many as 66 lakh elderly people are presently getting the pension.

Aid to farmers

The annual financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa would be increased to ₹16,000 from the existing ₹13,500. Also, the interest-free crop loans would be increased to ₹3 lakh from the existing ₹1 lakh. Tenant farmers would also be covered under the YSR Sunna Vaddi (interest-free) loans.

Referring to other schemes, Mr. Jagan promised that his government would continue the financial assistance extended under YSR Cheyutha to women aged between 45 and 60 years for another five years. The assistance provided to each beneficiary during the last four years was ₹75,000. The YSRCP promises to provide another ₹75,000 taking the total benefit to ₹1.50 lakh per beneficiary in 10 years. The benefits under Jagananna Thodu would be increased to ₹15,000 from the existing ₹10,000, he said.

The Navaratnalu schemes would be extended to the contract employees who were drawing a salary of ₹25,000 per month. Special panchayats would be carved out if 50% of the total population were Dalits in a given area. Maintenance funds would be given for temples, mosques, churches and all religious places, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.