YSRCP manifesto fades out when compared with TDP’s ‘Super Six’, says Naidu

April 27, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - NELLORE

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has ridiculed the YSRCP’s manifesto released by its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as having “clearly faded out” when compared with the TDP’s ‘Super Six’ assurances.

Addressing roadshows in Atmakur and Kovur constituencies in Nellore district here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP manifesto had let down people by promising nothing fruitful for the future.

“A look at the manifesto released today shows that Mr. Jagan has given up on the State’s future, after wreaking havoc on the people,” he said.

Development economics

Mr. Naidu took a couple of lessons on ‘development economics’ to the public and projected that the ruling party had clearly failed to get the basics of the same.

“We have to create infrastructure, ensure development, create jobs for our children, generate income and then spend for welfare schemes, which is a continuous process. A leader should have a vision for future. I don’t know where Mr. Jagan studied, but he has clearly failed to understand development economics,” he remarked, amid a thunderous round of applause.

The TDP chief attempted to strike a chord with the local farmers by referring to the Pennar delta, which he said was suffering due to lack of adequate water supply, and blamed the State government for the same.

“The Somasila project, with an installed capacity of 36 tmc ft, was enhanced to 78 tmc ft during NTR’s tenure. Along with the Kandaleru project, it was NTR who had stabilised storage of 146 tmc ft in the Pennar delta, making Nellore a fertile region,” he said, recalling the erstwhile TDP regime wherein 45 tmc ft had been channeled from Srisailam project to the delta to save the standing crops.

He flayed the YSRCP government for not taking up repairs worth ₹95 crore for the Somasila project, which he said posed a grave threat to its very existence. In the same vein, he lashed out at Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for ignoring the farmers’ interests and focusing only on “sand and silica mining.”

He sought the people’s mandate in favour of the party candidates Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore Lok Sabha) and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Atmakur Assembly).