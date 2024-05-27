GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, 28 supporters booked for ‘attacking’ CI on polling day

Cases have been registered under Sections 307 and 332 of IPC after examining the video footage, say police

Updated - May 28, 2024 12:05 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 10:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Palnadu police have registered cases against Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his 28 supporters on the charges of attacking Karampudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy on May 13, the polling day.

The MLA and his supporters allegedly set a vehicle on fire and tried to damage the office of a political party. They allegedly attacked Mr. Narayana Swamy when he tried to prevent them. The CI who suffered injuries in the attack is on medical leave.

A police officer associated with the investigation of the case said the MLA and his supporters were booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while discharging his duties) of the IPC and other charges.

“After examining the video footage and based on the statements of the victim, the accused including the MLA were booked,” the police officer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.