YSRCP Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, 28 supporters booked for ‘attacking’ CI on polling day

The Palnadu police have registered cases against Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his 28 supporters on the charges of attacking Karampudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy on May 13, the polling day.

The MLA and his supporters allegedly set a vehicle on fire and tried to damage the office of a political party. They allegedly attacked Mr. Narayana Swamy when he tried to prevent them. The CI who suffered injuries in the attack is on medical leave.

A police officer associated with the investigation of the case said the MLA and his supporters were booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while discharging his duties) of the IPC and other charges.

“After examining the video footage and based on the statements of the victim, the accused including the MLA were booked,” the police officer said.

