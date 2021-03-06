YSRCP lost people’s confidence: Lokesh

ONGOLE

06 March 2021

‘TDP, if elected, will reopen Anna Canteens, slash taxes’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday urged people to wisely use their vote in the municipal elections.

Addressing an election meeting here along with former MLA D. Janardhan Rao, he claimed that “people are repenting for having given one change to the YSRCP in the 2019 elections.”

“Another chance now will prove to be a disaster,” Mr. Lokesh observed.

“The YSRCP has lost the people’s confidence, and is therefore resorting to overt and covert methods to force the TDP candidates to withdraw from contest,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

If the TDP was elected to the urban local bodies, Anna Canteens would be reopened, he said. He also said that the arrears of property and water taxes would be waived. The property and water taxes would be reduced by 50%, he promised.

Disputing the government’s claim that it had launched a host of welfare schemes on a scale never seen before, Mr. Loeksh said that the Direct Benefit Transfer provided to the beneficiaries of Ammavodi and pension schemes was nominal.

“The life of the common man has become miserable in the wake of hike in the prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas, petrol, diesel, electricity tariff and bus charges,” he said, and added that liquor too was not spared.