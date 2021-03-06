YSRCP lost people’s confidence: Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday urged people to wisely use their vote in the municipal elections.
Addressing an election meeting here along with former MLA D. Janardhan Rao, he claimed that “people are repenting for having given one change to the YSRCP in the 2019 elections.”
“Another chance now will prove to be a disaster,” Mr. Lokesh observed.
“The YSRCP has lost the people’s confidence, and is therefore resorting to overt and covert methods to force the TDP candidates to withdraw from contest,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.
If the TDP was elected to the urban local bodies, Anna Canteens would be reopened, he said. He also said that the arrears of property and water taxes would be waived. The property and water taxes would be reduced by 50%, he promised.
Disputing the government’s claim that it had launched a host of welfare schemes on a scale never seen before, Mr. Loeksh said that the Direct Benefit Transfer provided to the beneficiaries of Ammavodi and pension schemes was nominal.
“The life of the common man has become miserable in the wake of hike in the prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas, petrol, diesel, electricity tariff and bus charges,” he said, and added that liquor too was not spared.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath