YSRCP lodges complaint against TDP with Election Commission of India

August 28, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on August 28 (Monday) met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in New Delhi to apprise him of what it called the false propaganda by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on bogus voter issue.

The YSRCP team submitted a memorandum to the CEC, recalling the malpractices that allegedly took place during the TDP’s tenure in Andhra Pradesh. The team also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the TDP’s ‘objectionable remarks’ on the voter profile survey exercise undertaken in the State.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was afraid that linking the voter ID with the Aadhaar card number would expose the bogus voters.

“Mr. Naidu is afraid of TDP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections as his bogus vote methodology may backfire. Out of frustration, he has resorted to spreading false propaganda against the YSRCP and lodged a complaint with the ECI,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member said that the details of the bogus voters who made entry into the electoral rolls between 2015 and 2017 were handed over to the Election Commission of India. The names of the bogus voters were still there in the electoral roll. “The resurvey was conducted at the field level. The voters’ list was compared with the population data. On average, the names of 1,000 voters were verified and 15,800 bogus voters were found in 63 Assembly constituencies. In 40 constituencies, 5,800 to 6,000 bogus voters were found. The missing names of the YSRCP supporters and the details of inclusion of bogus voters during the TDP’ tenure were submitted to the ECI with all supporting evidence,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Reiterating the YSRCP government’s commitment to transparency while preparing the voters’ list, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the government was trying to weed out the double entries of the same door number in the voters’ list. “The YSRCP believes in the policy of one person one vote. There were 3.98 crore voters in the State in 2019 and the number now is 3.97 crore voters, which means there is a difference of only 1 lakh voters, he added.

