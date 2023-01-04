YSRCP likely to go to polls with existing Navaratnalu as its manifesto

January 04, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - GUNTUR

Like his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy in the 2009 general elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may also go for the ensuing general elections without giving fresh assurances in the form of a new manifesto. Even some of the sources in the party are also observing that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will explain to the public what he did as Chief Minister, instead of what would he do if he comes into power again for a second term.

In fact, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a leader who announces everything well before doing and almost commits the same further. For instance, he announced Navaratnalu even six months ahead of the commencement of his Padayatra, when he was in opposition. After coming to power, he started implementing the majority of welfare schemes from the first year onwards.

When it comes to the question of a manifesto for the ensuing General Elections, most probably in the next 14 months, the key leaders in the party are also hinting that the YSR Congress Party would go to the elections by explaining to the public what they have done in the first-five-year mandate, instead giving new promises.

The party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy observed that, with regard to the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister has a vision and according to that the Navaratnalu were framed and being executed.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, who is also Government Adviser (Public Affairs) said that the party has already proved what it could do for the welfare of the people through a host of innovative welfare schemes and spent a huge quantum of money, taking to a tune of nearly ₹1.75 lakh crore in the last three and a half year. Further, all these schemes would sustain until the elections.

He also added that the YSRCP government has implemented many welfare activities and spent money beyond what it assured in the 2019 manifesto. For example, the distribution of e-content-based Tabs to the 8th standard students in Government Schools across the State is not in the manifesto, but the Chief Minister has introduced this concept to enhance the education standards of poor students, he observed. Likewise, if any additional benefits need to be provided to the people of our State, then those would be considered in the elections, but as of date, the YSRCP is in view that it could go to the general elections by showing the work it has done in its governance.