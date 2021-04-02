YSRCP leaving no stone unturned to ensure win of Gurumoorthy

Braving heat wave conditions, senior party leaders visit every household seeking votes

With the mercury hovering over 42° Celsius on Friday and with the heat wave sweeping, it was a hard day for one to step out.

But, it was business as usual for the YSRCP’s campaign, which had been on a feverish pitch right from day one.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor district party in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the party candidate, M. Gurumoorthy, had been touring the seven Assembly segments forming part of the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency for over a week now.

Perni Nani campaign

The day’s special attraction was the presence of Minister for Information Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), who personally distributed pamphlets and party graffiti to every household.

As the State leadership had appointed the Minister as in-charge of canvassing in the Tirupati Assembly constituency, the latter left no stone unturned to ensure a cake walk for the party.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy launched the day’s campaign at the Guruva Reddy Samadhulu area and ushered Dr. Gurumoorthy into the lanes of the city to seek votes for the ‘Fan’ symbol.

The party chose Friday to canvass at the Pedda Masjid, as it was attended by a number of Muslims for the special prayers.

Shafi Ahmed Qadari, who was appointed Government Qazi for Tirupati, accompanied and introduced the candidate to the members of the community.

Later, a friendly meeting was held with the Dalit leaders, where the speakers recalled the support extended by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for the community, and sought support for Dr. Gurumoorthy.