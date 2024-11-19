YSRCP leaders vow to stand by their social media activists

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly condemned the ‘unilateral action’ being taken by the State government against its social media activists and vowed to stand by them during this ‘challenging time’.

Former Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha and YSRCP Kadapa district convener P. Ravindranath Reddy led a delegation of party leaders to the Kadapa central prison on Tuesday, where they visited the jailed social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.

Mr. Varra has been arrested and placed under judicial remand on charges of posting and circulating defamatory content on social media platforms against the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila and her cousin Suneetha Narreddy, among others.

The government later cracked the whip on several other social media activists owing allegiance to the opposition party and served notices to them. However, the YSRCP takes objection to what it calls ‘one-sided action’, questioning the government’s silence on the ‘derogatory posts’ made by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena activists, allegedly depicting party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a poor light.

The leaders announced that the party would stand by its social media team ‘come what may’ and asked them to face the charges with courage.