 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP leaders vow to stand by their social media activists

Party leaders visit jailed social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy, and question the government’s silence on the alleged derogatory posts made by the TDP and JSP

Updated - November 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha and YSRCP Kadapa district president P. Ravindranath Reddy coming out of the Kadapa central prison on Tuesday, after meeting the jailed social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.

Former Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha and YSRCP Kadapa district president P. Ravindranath Reddy coming out of the Kadapa central prison on Tuesday, after meeting the jailed social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly condemned the ‘unilateral action’ being taken by the State government against its social media activists and vowed to stand by them during this ‘challenging time’.

Former Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha and YSRCP Kadapa district convener P. Ravindranath Reddy led a delegation of party leaders to the Kadapa central prison on Tuesday, where they visited the jailed social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.

Mr. Varra has been arrested and placed under judicial remand on charges of posting and circulating defamatory content on social media platforms against the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila and her cousin Suneetha Narreddy, among others.

The government later cracked the whip on several other social media activists owing allegiance to the opposition party and served notices to them. However, the YSRCP takes objection to what it calls ‘one-sided action’, questioning the government’s silence on the ‘derogatory posts’ made by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena activists, allegedly depicting party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a poor light.

The leaders announced that the party would stand by its social media team ‘come what may’ and asked them to face the charges with courage.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.