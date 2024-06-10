YSRCP leaders visit victims of post-poll clash in Anaparthi

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East Godavari district president Jakkampudi Raja, former Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and former Anaparthi MLA S. Suryanarayana Reddy on Monday interacted with the victims allegedly attacked by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters at Veerampalem village in Anaparthy Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Mr. Raja stated that the leaders would stand by the party supporters whenever required. Mr. Raja has alleged that the TDP supporters have intensified raids on the YSRCP cadre in the villages.

