YSRCP leaders to join JSP tomorrow

Several prominent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders including former Chairperson of Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Avanapu Bhavana, her husband and YSRCP youth wing north Andhra zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram, former Chairman of Saluru Municipality Jarajapu Eswara Rao, Saluru Municipal Vice-chairperson Jarajapu Deepthi and others will formally join Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on September 22 (Sunday). As many as nine councillors of Saluru Municipality will also join JSP along with prominent leaders.

Addressing the media conference here, Mr. Vikram said that YSRCP high command had ignored their dedicated services, although his late father and former Municipal Chairperson Avanapu Suribabu was the first person to extend his support to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, when the latter took up Odarpu Yatra in Vizianagaram district. Ms. Bhavana alleged that a few local YSRCP leaders troubled and suppressed their family politically in spite of their dedicated efforts to strengthen the party in the district.