YSRCP leaders submit complaint against derogatory social media posts

After a series of complaints filed by the members of alliance parties across the State against derogatory posts on social media platforms, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders also expressed their objection against TDP workers for making inappropriate posts on former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders of their party.

Former Minister and Nellore district YSRCP president Kakani Govardhan Reddy, along with former Sullurupeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, Nellore Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and others, handed over their complaint at the Fifth Town police station in Vedayapalem on Friday, demanding the immediate arrest of those who made obscene posts against YSRCP leaders on digital platforms.

“When YSRCP was in power, several members of TDP have posted obscene content on social media platforms under the leadership of Mr. Nara Lokesh, but they were not arrested anytime. Now, YSRCP members are being harassed and arrested by the police, while the TDP workers are not getting punished for their derogatory remarks,” Mr. Govardhan Reddy said at a press conference later.

He alleged that the alliance government is unable to implement the ‘Super Six’ promises made in the election manifesto, and were resorting to illegal arrests only to harass the people who question the government’s inability. “Today, we have filed a complaint against the TDP members with proper proofs of their posts on social media platforms when YSRCP was in power, however, in vain” he claimed.