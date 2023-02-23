ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leaders stage protest at office of Telugu daily in Guntur

February 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSRCP leaders staged a protest in the city on Thursday demanding that a vernacular daily should tender an unconditional apology to the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for reportedly publishing ‘false news’. 

The party Guntur district unit president and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Guntur Agricultural Market Yard chairman and MLC nominee Chandragiri Yesuratnam along with a large number of activists burnt copies of the newspaper in front of the organisation’s local office at Arundalpet here. 

Mr. Varaprasad demanded that ‘Eenadu’ publisher Cherukuri Ramoji Rao must tender an unconditional apology for publishing ‘false information’ in a report related to arrest of TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram on February 22. 

