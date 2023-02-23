HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP leaders stage protest at office of Telugu daily in Guntur

February 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSRCP leaders staged a protest in the city on Thursday demanding that a vernacular daily should tender an unconditional apology to the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for reportedly publishing ‘false news’. 

The party Guntur district unit president and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Guntur Agricultural Market Yard chairman and MLC nominee Chandragiri Yesuratnam along with a large number of activists burnt copies of the newspaper in front of the organisation’s local office at Arundalpet here. 

Mr. Varaprasad demanded that ‘Eenadu’ publisher Cherukuri Ramoji Rao must tender an unconditional apology for publishing ‘false information’ in a report related to arrest of TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram on February 22. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.