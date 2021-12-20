Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader’s son found dead

R. Vishnu Sai Reddy (24), the son of a YSRCP leader, was found dead near the Kadapa railway station.

Mr. Reddy, a student of M.S. in London, was the son of YSRCP leader and Forest Department director R. Srilakshmi, belonging to Ramanapalli village of Chennur mandal.

He had returned home recently and was preparing to go back to London to pursue his studies when the incident happened.

It is learnt that he had spent the Sunday night with his friends, and had not returned home. His body was found by local people on the railway track near Fatima college, which sent shock waves across the district. Railway police have registered a case and are investigating.


