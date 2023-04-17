HamberMenu
YSRCP leaders should tender apology to people of Telangana, says Pawan Kalyan 

April 17, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
The YSRCP leaders have hurt the self-respect of Telangana and its people, says JSP president Pawan Kalyan.  

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who made ‘certain objectionable comments’ on Telangana while retorting to Minister T. Harish Rao’s remarks pertaining to the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), should tender an unconditional apology. The YSRCP leaders had ‘hurt the self-respect of Telangana and its people’, said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.  

“The YSRCP leaders have every right to hit back at anyone who makes derogatory statements. But it does not mean that they can drag the people into the ongoing political slugfest,” the JSP president said in a press release. 

He insisted that no leader, whether from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, should make sweeping comments on the people and that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not an exception to that.

“Don’t the YSRCP leaders have their businesses and residences in Hyderabad? The leaders should watch their words,” he said.

