YSRCP leaders seek Vizianagaram ticket for BCs in Assembly polls

Report with relevant data to be submitted to Botcha

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 05, 2022 21:32 IST

Former District Cooperative and Marketing Society chairman Pilla Vijaykumar, YSRCP senior leaders Avanapu Vikram and Avanapu Vijay on Monday urged the party high command to allocate the Vizianagaram Assembly ticket for BCs in the next elections as it had remained in the hands of ‘upper castes’ for many decades.

Mr. Vijaykumar told the media that they would submit a detailed report with the census data of BC communities to Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao in a couple of weeks with a request to take their proposal to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the occasion of Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s birthday, YSRCP leaders organised several charitable activities in Putsala Veedhi and other places.

