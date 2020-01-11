YSRCP leaders seek TDP stand on HC for Rayalaseema

“Will the Telugu Desam Party support High Court for the Rayalaseema region at Kurnool? Does it want decentralisation of development with all regions in Andhra Pradesh growing? Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu must make his stand clear on these aspects before he lands in Rayalaseema to campaign for Amaravati as capital,” said YSR Congress Party leaders here on Saturday.

Addressing separate press conferences, Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and YSRCP parliamentary constituency in charge Nadiem Ahmed took objection to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu “standing just for a handful of farmers in Amaravati and not bothering about the development of the rest of the State”.

“Hundreds of farmers committed suicide in the five years of TDP rule in the Rayalaseema region, but did Mr. Naidu ever bother to rescue them by resorting to raising funds from the public, like he is doing for the Amaravati farmers?” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy questioned. “Why did Mr. Naidu not choose Kurnool for setting up the High Court as per the Sribagh agreement, and why is he averse to Kurnool region getting developed,” he asked.

Mr. Naidu could not develop his own Kuppam constituency in the Rayalaseema region and was behaving like a leader for the two districts of Guntur and Krishna, he said.

‘False claims by TDP’

“Is Mr. Naidu against the development of North Andhra?” asked Mr. Nadiem Ahmed at a separate press conference. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wished only to decentralise the development and administration by locating each wing in one region and Amaravati was not being abandoned as was being made out by TDP leaders, he said. Legislative capital would be located at Amaravati and natural growth was bound to be there at that place instead of concentration of development in one city like it was done in Hyderabad, Mr. Ahmed said.