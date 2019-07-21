YSRCP leaders seek ouster of Dravidian University V-C

Local cadres of YSR Congress Party in Kuppam and Gudupalle mandals staged a protest at the Dravidian University in Kuppam, demanding the recall of Vice-Chancellor Yedla Sudhakar, on Saturday.

According to information, YSRCP leaders Senthil, Parthasarathy and Krishna Murthy staged a protest outside the administrative building of the varsity raising slogans against the V-C.

‘Appeals ignored’

They alleged that during the last several months, general and academic administration at the university had come to a standstill, followed by an alarming downslide in the number of admissions to various courses. They also alleged that the varsity management was turning a blind eye to mining activity on the hillocks located in lands belonging to the university. The protesters said that the management was refusing to heed repeated appeals of students and party cadres for the installation of a statue of former CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the university premises.

“The highhandedness of some officials would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the interest of the university and to arrest the decline of the famed institution,” Mr. Senthil said. Police reached the university and prevented an escalation of the situation.