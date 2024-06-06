YSRCP leaders seek A.P. Governor’s intervention to maintain law and order

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders met Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan, urging him to take the necessary steps to maintain law and order in the State.

The delegation includes YSRCP former MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, former Minister Perni Vekataramaiah (Nani), former MLAs Ramiedy Pratap Reddy, MP-elects Maddilla Gurumurthy and Gumma Thanuja Rani, MLA-elect M. Visweswara Raju, B Sriprasad Reddy and R. Matyalingam.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor, detailing the violence that erupted in the State after the election results were announced on June 4.

In the memorandum, the YSRCP leaders alleged widespread organised violence in the State against the persons identified as supporters of the YSRCP. “Sympathisers and supporters of the YSRCP, particularly those belonging to the SC, ST, BC and other minority communities including children and women, were being subjected to extreme violence and being threatened with dire consequences including physical elimination if they don’t move out of their villages,” they said.

Properties of persons identified as YSRCP supporters and sympathisers were being destroyed. Numerous such instances were reported but the police did not take any action, they said, adding, “Taking advantage of the limbo in which the State administration is in at present, perpetrators of atrocities are resorting to violence.”