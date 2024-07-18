YSRCP leaders provoking TDP, JSP cadre to create law and order issues, says Home Minister

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha alleged that YSRCP MP P.V. Midhun Reddy was trying to provoke the TDP and Jana Sena Party cadre at Punganur in Chittoor district with an intention to create a law and order problem in the State. She urged the TDP and JSP cadres to observe restraint and avoid any clashes with YSRCP activists.

The YSRCP leaders were trying to gain political mileage by creating law and order problems in the State and, as part of that, Mr. Mithun Reddy was doing all these things, she told The Hindu at the Secretariat on July 18 (Thursday), reacting to the clashes between the TDP and the YSRCP cadres at Punganur earlier in the day.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself suffered a lot during the tenure of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but advised the TDP leaders and activists to stay away from the path of violence that the YSRCP had followed in the last five years, she said.

Referring to the murder in Vinukonda of Palnadu district on Wednesday night, Ms. Anitha said the accused had been arrested and he was not a TDP activist as being alleged by the YSRCP. It was a case of personal enmity, but the YSRCP was trying to give it a caste and political colour for political gains, she alleged. Stating that the NDA government would ensure that the culprit in the case was punished, she said no criminal would be spared, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Meanwhile, taking to X (formerly Twitter), former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I strongly condemn the attack on Mr. Midhun Reddy and former MP Reddeppa by those associated with TDP. This incident comes just 24 hours after the brutal murder of Rashid in Vinukonda by a TDP goon. Since coming to power, the new regime has failed miserably in maintaining law and order in the State leading to anarchy and unprecedented violence. The new regime led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu must take responsibility for this.”