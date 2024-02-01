GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leaders predict a rout for Lokesh in Mangalagiri

They were participating in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra

February 01, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
People participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

People participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, at Mangalagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said it was not right and unfair on the part of Nara Lokesh to contest from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency which has a substantial number of voters belonging to the Backward Classes (BCs), and predicted a rout for him in the next elections. 

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh said the TDP leaders were trying to garner votes through all possible means, and people should be alert to their machinations.

Minister for Social Welfare, Meruga Nagarjuna said many leaders had in the past tried to uplift the BCs, SCs and STs socially and economically but could not match up to the task. In contrast, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy improved the living standards of those social strata by implementing a host of welfare schemes, which no other Chief Minister in the country could accomplish. 

Constituency in-charge Ganji Chiranjeevi said Mr. Jagan proved his commitment to the uplift of BCs by allotting the Mangalagiri seat to them. 

It is to be noted that the sitting MLA (Alla Ramakrishna Reddy who defected to the Congress party after being denied ticket) belonged to the upper castes. 

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh asserted that only the YSRCP was committed to and capable of bringing up the BCs, SCs and STs in all walks of life.

