YSRCP leader’s murder: Dwaraka Tirumala SI suspended

Sub-inspector of Dwaraka Tirumala Suresh has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duties in the YSR Congress Party leader Ganji Prasad murder case.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma issued the suspension orders on Tuesday. DIG G. Pala Raju served charge memo on Bhimadole Circle Inspector M. Subba Rao in the case.

The deceased, Prasad, was murdered in G. Kothapalli village, Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district on April 30. Meanwhile, police pickets were continuing in G. Kothapalli and the situation was under control, the SP said.