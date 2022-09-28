YSRCP leaders looting natural resources: TDP

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 28, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former minister Kalva Srinivasulu came down heavily on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging that the ruling party leaders are “looting the natural resources” in the State for the past three years.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasulu alleged that illegal mining of minerals like granite was going unabated in the Rayalaseema region.  The Ministers and the YSRCP leaders were not allowing even qualified businessmen to participate in the mining activity. The iron ore mines in 25 hectares near H. Siddapuram Tanda on the border of Obulapuram village, closer to Ballari on the border district of Anantapur were allotted to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) through a gazette notification. Later, a private contractor from Telangana was allotted these mines through the APMDC, he said, adding, “The government should have allocated those mines to Kadapa Steel Plant as captive mines.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The TDP, with the support of the locals, would soon launch an agitation against the plundering of natural resources. It was the primary responsibility of every citizen to ensure that the local natural resources were not subjected to looting, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app