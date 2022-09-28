YSRCP leaders looting natural resources: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former minister Kalva Srinivasulu came down heavily on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging that the ruling party leaders are “looting the natural resources” in the State for the past three years.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasulu alleged that illegal mining of minerals like granite was going unabated in the Rayalaseema region. The Ministers and the YSRCP leaders were not allowing even qualified businessmen to participate in the mining activity. The iron ore mines in 25 hectares near H. Siddapuram Tanda on the border of Obulapuram village, closer to Ballari on the border district of Anantapur were allotted to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) through a gazette notification. Later, a private contractor from Telangana was allotted these mines through the APMDC, he said, adding, “The government should have allocated those mines to Kadapa Steel Plant as captive mines.”

The TDP, with the support of the locals, would soon launch an agitation against the plundering of natural resources. It was the primary responsibility of every citizen to ensure that the local natural resources were not subjected to looting, he said.