YSRCP leaders lash out at Lokesh over ‘no development in Andhra Pradesh’ comment

March 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The State has never witnessed development of this scale in the past, says P.V. Midhun Reddy at a public meeting in Chandragiri

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Member of Parliament (Rajampeta) P.V. Midhun Reddy and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy taking out a rally in Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district on Friday.

Members of Parliament N. Reddeppa (Chittoor), P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampeta) and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy reacted to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s remarks against the State government alleging lack of development, which the latter has made during his ongoing Yuva Galam padayatra in the course of the past few days.

On Friday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy organised a public meeting in Chandragiri, the home mandal of the Nara family, at the same location where Mr. Lokesh had addressed a gathering during his Yuva Galam padayatra last week.

“The comments made by Mr. Lokesh are laughable, as the State never witnessed development of this scale in the past,” Mr. Midhun Reddy said, highlighting the investment declarations made during the recent Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said he had pumped in ₹430 crore on his constituency, with every panchayat getting funds of at least ₹2.50 crore, with development in the form of 1,150 cement roads, 340 BT roads and 115 metal roads.

“We have installed 250 RO water plants, distributed 10 lakh saplings of fruit-bearing trees, constructed 430 ‘Rachabanda’ (village centre), reception centres in all Tahsildar offices and police stations and developed 16 air-conditioned gymnasiums for the benefit of the youth,” he said.

