YSRCP leaders’ lack understanding of Union Budget exposed, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

February 02, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has made light of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for their comments on the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and the YSRCP MPs made contradictory statements, exposing their lack of understanding of the Union budget, Mr. Ramakrishnudu, who was former Finance Minister, said in a statement on Thursday.

While Mr. Rajendranath Reddy termed the budget as good, MP Mithun Reddy said it was disappointing.

“Above all, it is surprising that Mr. Rajendranath Reddy claimed that the Union government considered the proposals made by the State government in the pre-budget meetings,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the 32 YSRCP MPs maintained a stoic silence in Parliament on the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

“Negligence on the part of the ruling party has resulted in non-allocation of funds for the backward regions of North Andhra and Rayalaseema. The 32 YSRCP MPs have remained silent on Special Category Status (SCS) and Polavaram project,” the TDP leader alleged, and wondered why the YSRCP leaders did not raise their voice despite the injustice being done to the State.

“Are allocation of funds for the Central educational institutions sufficient? There is no mention of the railway zone, Kadapa steel plant, metro rail project and the capital,” he said, and added that the YSRCP owed an explanation.