YSRCP leaders inspect arrangements for BC Mahasabha at Vijayawada on Dec. 7

December 01, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy exhorted the Backward Classes (BCs) to make the party’s ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ being organised at IGMC Stadium here on December 7 a grand success.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the arrangements for the meeting along with Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Jogi Ramesh and Karumuri Nageswara Rao among others, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said 84,000 representatives of the BCs from panchayat ward members to those in various high positions were invited for the event.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would highlight what the YSRCP government did for the welfare of BCs in the last three and a half years, and reveal his future plans for those communities.

This would be followed by region, zonal, constituency and district-level meetings of BCs, whom the government considered as the backbone of the State and had been implementing a slew of schemes for their welfare, he said.

He claimed that no other party gave as much priority for the political and social empowerment of BCs as the YSRCP did, which was evident from one simple fact that 50% of its members in the Rajya Sabha belonged to the BCs.

Mr. Satyanarayana said his party would organise similar meetings of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes later.

MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana, B.V. Satyavathi and Margani Bharat, MLAs K. Parthsarathy and A. Adeep Raj, MLCs Janga Krishna Murthy, P. Suneetha, Murugudu Hanmantha Rao and Lella Appi Reddy were among those present.