YSRCP leaders highlight Jagan’s commitment to uplift the backward communities

November 29, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted its Samajika Sadhikara yatra in Vizianagaram and Eluru districts on Tuesday.

Party leaders representing the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities at massive public meetings in the Nellimarla constituency, Vizianagaram district, and Kaikaluru constituency in Eluru district, highlighted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to uplift the backward communities.

Addressing the gathering in Nellimarla, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath lauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance characterised by revolutionary decisions and a commitment to usher in positive transformations. The construction work of the Bhogapuram airport was under way with an investment of ₹4,700 crore. The development of the Bhogapuram area was anticipated to mirror the progress seen in Shamshabad, which houses an airport in Telangana. This initiative was expected to generate employment for up to 50,000 people. Additionally, the Chief Minister was slated to lay the foundation stone for the Saripalli Industrial Park, marking a significant step towards development of the region, he said.

Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, launching a scathing attack on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, said that the Central government committee recommended designating Visakhapatnam as the capital. Mr. Naidu went against the Centre’s suggestion by hastily declaring Amaravati as the capital overnight. He further questioned how Mr. Naidu could justify such an unconstitutional decision.

The Minister also demanded that Mr. Naidu clarify on whether he was trying to emulate Mr. Jagan’s welfare schemes to regain power and said, “While he accuses Mr. Jagan of misusing funds in the name of welfare schemes, while on the other hand, he claims that he will surpass the amount of welfare done by Mr. Jagan if voted to power.”

Addressing the public meeting in Kaikaluru, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini slammed Mr. Naidu for his negligent governance and said, “Under Mr. Naidus’s administration, there were distinctive colonies for SCs and STs, leading to social disparity and untouchability, whereas under Mr. Jagan’s administration, the government has worked with an unbiased approach, ensuring inclusive living for all residents in the Jagananna Colonies.”

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh contended that BC, SC, ST, and minority communities today shall acknowledge Mr. Jagan’s unprecedented commitment to social welfare, surpassing any previous Chief Minister in independent India’s history. The Minister further noted Mr. Jagan’s appointment of 17 cabinet posts specifically for BC, SC, ST, and minority to provide them equitable political representation.

Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao and others spoke.