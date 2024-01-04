YSRCP leaders highlight govt.’s achievements at yatra

January 04, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted its Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in the Railway Kodur constituency in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

YSRCP senior party leaders from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, including MP Nandigama Suresh, MLA Koramutla Sreenivasulu, Actor Ali, and Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu participated in the bus yatra and highlighted the YSRCP government’s welfare and development initiatives rendered to the poor in the last four and half years.

Emphasising the YSRCP government’s commitment to investing in human capital, Mr. Sreenivasulu said, “Under the YSRCP government, the Kodur Assembly segment has been developed with a whopping ₹1,600 crore. Decade-old pending issues like the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) serving nearly 40 villages has been resolved, while the construction of the Kodur-Chitvel road has been executed costing the government ₹50 crore.”

The government had granted an additional ₹50 crore for the constructed of a protection wall to prevent flooding of Kodur town in case of flooding of Kundu river during the monsoon. Subsequently, ₹220 crore had been allocated to resolve the drinking and irrigation water issues of Penagalur and Chitvel areas in the constituency, he said.

Mr. Suresh said that the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in his 14 years of chief ministerial tenure had plundered the State’s resources and distributed them to his cronies in the name of development. Mr. Naidu completely neglected the welfare of the poor, whereas Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had always prioritised the welfare of children and the elderly, ensured quality education to the underprivileged children. Not just that, Mr. Jagan had lived up to his promise of hiking the pension which was now ₹3,000 per month given to 66.34 lakh beneficiaries in the State establishing a precedent not seen anywhere in the country, he added.