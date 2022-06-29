YSRCP leaders from outside working against me: Sridhar Reddy

YSR Congress Party MLA from Nellore (Rural) Assembly segment Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that some party leaders from outside the constituency were meddling with the party affairs in his constituency and working against him.

Extending his support to former Energy Minister and party MLA from Ongole Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who made a similar allegation against party leaders in neighbouring Prakasam district, he told reporters here that this was not good for the party. He very well knew how to deal with such leaders, he added.

He, however, refused to name the leaders from the YCRCP working against the interests of the party in his constituency.

Mr Srinivasa Reddy alleged that some YSRCP leaders were colluding with leaders of opposition Telugu Desam Party in the constituency and working against him and his son. He also said TDP leaders, including former MLA D Janardhan Rao, had provoked a woman from Alluru to make baseless allegations against him. He would approach the police to probe the call data record to prove his point, he said.

The recent Cabinet revamp saw Mr. Srinivasa Reddy losing Ministership and left disappointed Mr. Sridhar Reddy, who was aspiring for a Cabinet berth.