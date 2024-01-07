GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leaders extol ‘social justice’ witnessed under Jagan’s regime in Andhra Pradesh

Ruling party leaders urge people to re-elect Jagan as CM at Samajika Sadhikara yatras held in East Godavari and Anantapur districts

January 07, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A view of the crowd at the YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district on Sunday.

In a show of strength on the 42nd day of Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the gatherings were held at two locations — the Rajanagaram constituency in East Godavari district and Uravakonda constituency in Anantapur district.

Addressing a gathering in Rajanagaram, Minister Merugu Nagarjuna criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for obstructing social justice for marginalised communities. “Under Mr. Naidu’s rule, social progress came to a halt. Dalits faced attacks, atrocities, brutality, and evictions. Mr. Naidu openly questioned the desirability of being born as a Dalit, and threatened BCs. He even asserted in a letter that BCs were not fit to be judges,” Mr. Nagarjuna alleged.

“Under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, marginalised communities now live without fear,” he claimed.

Back in 2014, three parties joined forces, making over 600 promises that remained unfulfilled. Now, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, who once criticised Mr. Naidu, is aligning with him again. It falls upon the shoulders of the SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities to impart a resounding lesson to all of them once again, he added.

Minister Jogi Ramesh and others spoke.

At a gathering in Uravakonda constituency in Anantapur district, Lok Sabha MP Talari Rangaiah asked the people to  consider Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the elder sibling of the handloom weavers. “He generously allocates ₹24,000 annually showing a deep understanding of their challenges. The direct and transparent distribution to beneficiaries is free of any discrimination or corruption,” he said.

MLA Hafiz Khan highlighted the “transformative strides” made by the YSRCP government, stating, “In Mr. Naidu’s era, education and health expenses pushed the poor into debt. In contrast, under Mr. Jagan’s leadership, the weight of children’s education no longer is a burden on parents. Mr. Jagan pledged to ensure that every child has the opportunity to study, regardless of financial constraints.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

