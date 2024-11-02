GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leaders express solidarity with Sahana’s parents

They hand over a cheque worth ₹10 lakh to the victim’s parents

Published - November 02, 2024 08:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party gathered at Itanagar in Tenali on Saturday, November 2, to offer condolences and support to the family of Sahana, the nurse who was recently killed allegedly by her acquaintance brutally attacking her.

In an act of solidarity, the YSRCP leaders handed over a cheque worth ₹10 lakh sanctioned by YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the victim’s parents, Prasad and Arunakumari, at their residence.

YSRCP leaders, including Guntur district president and former Minister Ambati Rambabu, party coordinator of Tenali Constituency Annabatuni Sivakumar and Tenali Municipal Chairperson Radhika were part of the team that called on the victim’s family to convey their condolences and underscored YSRCP’s commitment to stand by those affected by violence.

