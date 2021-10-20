YSRCP leaders express ire over remarks against CM

YSR Congress party leaders stage a sit-in in front of TDP leader V.S. Ameer Babu’s residence in Kadapa on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

20 October 2021 01:46 IST

They stage protests in front of TDP leaders’ residence, offices in Kadapa and Kurnool

As part of a State-wide agitation condemning the TDP leaders’ criticism and remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR Congress activists staged a sit-in in front of the residential premises of senior TDP leaders across Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

In Kadapa, the party cadre reacted strongly to TDP senior leader V.S. Ameer Babu when he called the government ‘minority drohi’ and Muslim leaders representing the YSR Congress mobbed the residence of Mr. Ameer Babu and staged a protest against what they called a ‘meaningless remark’.

“Minorities are getting a lot under this regime and this allegation is unfounded,” they said, demanding Mr. Ameer Babu to withdraw his comment and tender an unconditional apology to the government.

Advertising

Advertising

As the situation appeared to go out of hand, police personnel removed the protesters from the scene.

Chaos in Chittoor

In Chittoor district, YSRC cadre reportedly attacked the car belonging to TDP in-charge for Srikalahasti constituency Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy, when he was returning after staging a protest in Renigunta against the rising prices of essential commodities.

In a complaint filed to Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, Mr. Sudheer claimed that YSRC leaders gheraoed him and attacked his vehicle with footwear, brooms and sticks, apart from manhandling him and Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav.

Staging a silent protest at the District Police Office later, the TDP leaders blamed the Renigunta sub-divisional police of having failed to provide them security, despite knowing that their protest could come under attack by ‘unruly mobs’ belonging to the ruling party. TDP Tirupati in-charge M. Sugunamma called the spate of attacks on party offices as ‘undemocratic’.

YSRC cadre staged a demonstration in front of the TDP office in Kurnool. While condemning the unparliamentary language used by TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhi, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan compared the TDP members as ‘pet dogs’ of the party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, stoking another controversy