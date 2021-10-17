YSRCP leaders engineered attacks on Dalits, alleges TDP

VIJAYAWADA

17 October 2021 23:52 IST

158 families have been targeted so far, says Atchannaidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has condemned the attacks on Dalits at Maddalakatta village in Peddaraveedi mandal of Prakasam district.

In a statement on Sunday, party’s State president K. Atchannaidu accused the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders of engineering the attack and said the government’s days in power were numbered.

The TDP leader alleged the YSRCP had unleashed a ‘reign of terror and anarchy’ ever since they came to power and that Dalits and weaker sections were the worst victims of the ‘misrule’.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration is fraught with foisting false cases, illegal detentions, gang rapes, house arrests and vindictive actions. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is upset about his unpopularity among the masses and is trying to vent out his anger on the Dalit communities,” alleged Mr. Atchannaidu.

He said such attacks on the weaker sections was unheard of. The Dalits had voted the YSRCP to power and the ruling party had so far targeted 158 Dalit families in the State, he alleged. The TDP leader launched a scathing attack on Education Minister A. Suresh for what he called ‘being silent on the attacks on the Dalits in his own constituency’. Alleging that the Minister was afraid of one particular community in the YSRCP, he said that perhaps explained why did not get the ‘culprits’ suspended from the party.

Taking exception to the ‘failure of the government’ in taking action against Karunakar Reddy who was facing charges of raping a Dalit girl in Rajupalem in the Minister’s constituency. Referring to the attack on the SCs at Maddalakatta, he demanded that the Minister break his silence.

“The Dalits, after being targeted by the ruling party, are being booked under various cases,” he said .