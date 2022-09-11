YSRCP leaders convert school into two-bedroom house

Dy. District Education Officer finds renovation work going on, locks the house

The YSR Congress Party leaders have reportedly converted a school into a two-bedroom house at Chenchu colony of Panyam in the district as the building remained unused for a long time.

TDP Nandyal president Gowru Venkata Reddy and leader Gowru Cheritha, who visited the school, said it was constructed at a cost of ₹6 lakh 7 years ago during the TDP regime.

Children stopped coming to the school for the past five years and it remained unused.

The YSRCP leaders, with the support of the YSRCP sarpanch, converted the school into their own house, they alleged. The YSRCP leaders have reportedly removed blackboards, foundation, and inauguration plaques and whitewashed it.

Deputy District Education Officer M. Anuradha told The Hindu that she visited the building and saw renovation work going on and locked it and handed over the keys to the headmaster of the school in the colony.