“YSRCP leaders coercing officials to remove TDP votes,” alleges Payyavula

December 02, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Kesavulu on Saturday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were intimidating officials to ‘remove’ the votes of the TDP cadres and supporters, fearing a rout in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a press meet here, Mr. Kesavulu claimed that election observers had turned ‘mere spectators’ to the excesses and violations in the voters’ list, despite instructions from the Election Commission (EC) to reject bulk applications on Form-7.

The TDP leader said that the voter had every right to choose the place where he could exercise the right to vote, but holding the vote in two or more places was a violation. Alleging that YSRCP leader of Uravakonda assembly constituency Visweswara Reddy was threatening officials to redact TDP votes, he condemned the ruling party’s ‘tactics’.

