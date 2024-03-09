YSRCP leaders call on rape victim’s parents in Pondicherry

March 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T.G. Suresh, on Saturday, called on the parents of a minor girl, a victim of gang rape and murder in Pondicherry and provided financial assistance to them.

Mr. Suresh said that the Pondicherry police arrested a minor boy and an elderly man who were involved in the crime, which took place on March 6. He also said that he would support the victim’s family in every way, besides providing them legal assistance. He further urged the area police to step up the investigation and arrest all accused. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) youth leader Sai Balaji accompanied him.

