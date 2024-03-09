GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP leaders call on rape victim’s parents in Pondicherry

March 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T.G. Suresh, on Saturday, called on the parents of a minor girl, a victim of gang rape and murder in Pondicherry and provided financial assistance to them.

Mr. Suresh said that the Pondicherry police arrested a minor boy and an elderly man who were involved in the crime, which took place on March 6. He also said that he would support the victim’s family in every way, besides providing them legal assistance. He further urged the area police to step up the investigation and arrest all accused. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) youth leader Sai Balaji accompanied him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.