YSRCP leaders blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases in Kadapa

KADAPA

07 July 2020 23:31 IST

‘Deputy CM Amzath Basha throwing caution to the wind’

Coinciding with the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to his home district, the TDP and the BJP have trained their guns on Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, who also hails from the district, for alleged callousness that has led to spread of COVID-19.

BJP State spokesperson B. Prabhakar, at a media conference here on Tuesday, flayed the government for turning a blind eye to the violation of the safety protocols of the ruling party leaders.

Accusing Mr. Basha of deliberately hiding his test report and health status, Mr. Prabhkar further accused the Deputy Chief Minister of neglecting the norms, right from distributing essential commodities in the initial days of lockdown to his participation in official programmes recently.

“The number of cases has touched alarming proportions in the district. The government should test all the officials and partymen moving around Mr. Basha”, the BJP leader insisted.

‘Reckless’

At a separate media conference, TDP district general secretary B. Hariprasad, State organising secretary Govardhan Reddy and Fisheries Corporation former director Ram Prasad attributed the rise in the cases to the “reckless movement” of the YSRCP leaders and workers in groups, in the garb of reaching out to the people.

“More cases are being detected in the ruling party circles, but the government is brushing this fact under the carpet,” Mr. Hariprasad alleged.

While political leaders in Telangana were revealing their COVID-19 status to infuse confidence in the public, the ruling party leaders in A.P. preferred to conceal facts and spread panic, Mr. Hariprasad said.