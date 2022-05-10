YSRCP leader’s arrest for ‘extortion’ creates flutter in Kadapa

May 10, 2022 01:24 IST

He had reportedly threatened employees of construction company that work would be stopped if they did not “fall in line”

The arrest of a senior leader of the YSR Congress Party and In-charge of Chakrayapeta mandal, Y.S. Konda Reddy, by the Kadapa police on charges of extortion and intimidation of the employees of a road construction company created a flutter in the district.

Revealing his arrest on Monday, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the leader had reportedly threatened the employees of Karnataka-based firm SRK Constructions, which is currently executing the Vempalle-Rayachoti highway works, that the work would be stopped if they did not “fall in line”.

On receiving a complaint, the Chakrayapeta police arrested Mr. Konda Reddy near Kadapa on Monday and produced him before the designated court at Lakkireddipalle. It was observed that before arresting the YSRCP leader, the Kadapa police had apprised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the complaint against him and ground realities.

Mr. Anburajan warned that those resorting to intimidation and extortion would not be spared. He appealed to public to call police at 100 or 9440796900 in such cases.

‘Many more silent sufferers’

‘Meanwhile, responding to Mr. Konda Reddy’s arrest in Kadapa, Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh said that it was heinous on the part of the YSRCP leaders to go on an extortion and intimidation spree and demanded police action against anyone found to be involved in similar activities. The TDP leader said that there were many more victims of YSRCP leaders’ extortion who were suffering in silence.

Mr. Konda Reddy, a relative of the YSR family, was known to have taken an active part in the election campaigns of late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency.