YSRCP leader ‘thrashed’ for speaking against party

Police take up an inquiry into the incident

A local YSR Congress Party leader G. Subba Rao was allegedly thrashed by a group of party activists for his reported observations made against some party leaders for allegedly bringing disrepute to the ruling party.

A video of Mr. Subba Rao expressing his opinion went viral on social media, after which a group of activists claiming to be supporters of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy went on the lookout for him. Fearing an attack, Mr. Subba Rao reportedly checked into a lodge in Guntur, where he was tracked down by the activists who then thrashed him and forced him to kneel and tender an apology. The activists, earlier in the day, had reportedly staged a noisy protest outside Mr. Subba Rao’s house.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srinivas Reddy told reporters that immediately after coming to know of the incident, he called up his supporters and ordered them to stop assaulting Mr. Subba Rao. He added that Mr. Subba Rao was a follower of his, and stated that Mr. Subba Rao might have made the allegations ‘after losing his composure’. “Even his family members complained to me that he had been behaving differently at home,” the Minister said.

The Minister also expressed suspicion if TDP State vice-president and former Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao might have instigated Mr. Subba Rao to make the allegations to speak in such a manner.

During the birthday bash of the Minister on December 12, Mr. Subba Rao had reportedly complained to him that there was no recognition for loyalists in the party. He had also opined that some party leaders such as Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Ambati Ram Babu were ‘bringing disrepute to the party’ and wanted Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy to restrain them. Mr. Subba Rao had claimed that the party would lose votes on account of the behaviour of such leaders.

Meanwhile, Ongole police registered a case and have launched an investigation into the incident.