YSRCP leader stabbed to death in Masula

Senior YSRCP leader and former Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Chairman Moka Bhaskara Rao (55) has been stabbed to death by two miscreants at the fish market here in Krishna district on Monday. He has declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the District Government Hospital.

Bhaskara Rao is one of the key followers of the Transportation Minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani).

Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha told The Hindu: “Two miscreants have reportedly stabbed Mr. Bhaskara Rao to death with knives while he was monitoring work at the fish market. The old disputes are primarily said to be the reason for the murder.”

“A case has been registered and the search for the miscreants has begun. The post-mortem is performed at the District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam”, according to Mr. Basha.

Bhaskara Rao has earlier served as Councilor of the 29th Ward before the Machilipatnam Municipality was upgraded into the Corporation.

Belonging to the fisherfolk community, he has been striving to stop the proposed shifting of the existing fish market from the heart of the town.

Hundreds of YSRCP supporters have thronged the government hospital.