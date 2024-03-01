YSRCP leader seeks ticket for backward classes in elections

March 01, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

North Andhra Backward Classes Association’s president and YSRCP’s Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing General Secretary Muddada Madhu on Friday urged the party high command to do justice to backward classes, particularly the Yadava community, which could not get either Assembly or Parliament ticket in the last 50 years. Addressing a media conference here, he said that BC leaders could not get nominated posts in the last four years with the domination of a few families in the party affairs.

“Along with AP Food Commission Member B. Kantarao Yadav, I submitted an application for Vizianagaram Assembly ticket as the BC population is more in the constituency. The party is requested do justice for the most neglected communities of the society,“ Mr. Madhu added. Yata Corporation Director Gompa Appalaraju, the association’s representatives B. Satish, K. Bharat and others were present.