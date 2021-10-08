YSRCP leader seeks probe into ‘land grabbing’ activities of former MLA

‘Kuna Ravikumar illegally transported sand worth ₹100 crore’

YSR Congress Party leader Chintada Ravikumar on Friday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to order an inquiry into the ‘land grabbing’ activities of former Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar from the Telugu Desam Party in the Srikakulam district.

In a press release, he alleged that the former MLA had illegally transported sand worth ₹100 crore and established a granite factory under benami names on the outskirts of the Srikakulam district during the TDP government. Mr. Chintada Ravikumar alleged that the former MLA had grabbed around 2.5 acres of land in Kapparada Konda and misappropriated funds granted under NREGA between 2014 and 2019. He said that the TDP leader was making false allegations against the YSRCP government to stop developmental activities and establishment of a veterinary college in the Srikakulam district.